₹7.5 crore to be spent for development projects in Sadar area of Ambala Cantt: Vij

Vij said 13 projects will be initiated under the special grant, mainly for strengthening of roads and drains

chandigarh Updated: Jul 23, 2020 23:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Anil Vij
         

Haryana home minister Anil Vij Sadar said on Thursday that Rs 7.5 crore will be spent on development projects in Sadar area of Ambala Cantonment.

Vij, who holds charge of urban local bodies in the cabinet, said 13 projects will be initiated under the special grant, mainly for strengthening of roads and drains.

After meeting officials at his residence, he said that along with repairing of roads, construction of gyms, parks and toilets will also be done in the area.

Construction of a shed in Gandhi Mandi Ground and maintenance of street lights will also be carried out under this grant.

