7 Karnal panchayats donate ₹3.9 crore to Haryana Covid-19 relief fund

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:40 IST

Extending support to the government in its fight against coronavirus, seven panchayats of the district donated ₹3.5 crore to the Haryana Covid-19 Relief Fund.

The representatives of these panchayats handed over the cheques to Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Wednesday.

As per information, sarpanches of Thal and Mundh villages contributed ₹1 crore each, Bastara village donated ₹51 lakh, Gangatheri village ₹21 lakh, Bahari village ₹21 lakh, Bilona ₹5.21 lakh and Pingli village ₹5 lakh.

They said that they had donated the amount to support the state government in its fight against coronavirus.

“We belong to the land of Maharaja Karna and it’s our duty to support the government at the time of crisis”, said Gurjent Singh, sarpanch of Thal village.

He added that other panchayats should also come forward and contribute as per their capacity.

Yadav thanked the panchayats for their contribution.