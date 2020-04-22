e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 7 Karnal panchayats donate ₹3.9 crore to Haryana Covid-19 relief fund

7 Karnal panchayats donate ₹3.9 crore to Haryana Covid-19 relief fund

chandigarh Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Haryana
Hindustantimes
         

Extending support to the government in its fight against coronavirus, seven panchayats of the district donated ₹3.5 crore to the Haryana Covid-19 Relief Fund.

The representatives of these panchayats handed over the cheques to Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Wednesday.

As per information, sarpanches of Thal and Mundh villages contributed ₹1 crore each, Bastara village donated ₹51 lakh, Gangatheri village ₹21 lakh, Bahari village ₹21 lakh, Bilona ₹5.21 lakh and Pingli village ₹5 lakh.

They said that they had donated the amount to support the state government in its fight against coronavirus.

“We belong to the land of Maharaja Karna and it’s our duty to support the government at the time of crisis”, said Gurjent Singh, sarpanch of Thal village.

He added that other panchayats should also come forward and contribute as per their capacity.

Yadav thanked the panchayats for their contribution.

top news
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
CEC Sunil Arora stranded in US due to Covid-19 lockdown
CEC Sunil Arora stranded in US due to Covid-19 lockdown
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Healthcare ordinance: A doctor’s view
Healthcare ordinance: A doctor’s view
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news