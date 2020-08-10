e-paper
80 fresh virus cases in Chandigarh; total count 1,595

Chandigarh reported 80 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing the infection tally to 1,595 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 10, 2020 21:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
The fresh patients included a four-year-old boy, according to a medical bulletin.
The fresh patients included a four-year-old boy, according to a medical bulletin.
         

Chandigarh reported 80 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing the infection tally to 1,595 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

The fresh patients included a four-year-old boy, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, 25 people have died from the infection in the union territory.

The fresh cases were detected in Sectors 5, 20, 32, 40, 41, 44, 45, 47, 48, Mani Majra, Burail and Khuda Lahora. A total of 100 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 1,004, the bulletin said.

So far, 17,928 samples have been taken for testing. Results of 84 samples are awaited, it said, adding that the number of active cases stands at 565.

