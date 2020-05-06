e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 9 booked as 5,500 liquor boxes go missing from Sonepat godown

9 booked as 5,500 liquor boxes go missing from Sonepat godown

Around 1,400 boxes of illicit liquor were also recovered from the same godown

chandigarh Updated: May 06, 2020 22:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Five police personnel and four liquor traders were booked under the Excise and Taxation Act after 5,500 boxes of liquor went missing from a godown in Sonepat’s Kharkhauda.

Around 1,400 boxes of illicit liquor were also recovered from the same godown, police said on Wednesday.

The accused liquor traders have been identified as Bhupinder, his brother Jitender, Satish Kumar and Saneep of Sonepat district.

Besides registering a case against five cops for their alleged role in the matter, the police have also suspended two former Kharkhauda station house officers (SHOs) — Arun Kumar and Jasvir Singh.

Sonepat superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Randhawa said that last year, the chief minister’s flying squad had recovered a huge quantity of liquor from a godown belonging to Bhupinder in Kharkhauda.

“Instead of storing the seized liquor at some other place, the cops then incharge kept it at Bhupinder’s godown. During the lockdown period, some cops along with the traders sold the said seized liquor. We are probing the role of former and current Kharkhauda SHOs, other police officials and excise officials in this scam,” the SP said, adding that a special investigation team has been formed to investigate the matter.

