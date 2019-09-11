₹90 crore approved for upgrading Government Medical College and Hospital

chandigarh

Decks have been cleared for the construction of the emergency-cum-trauma centre and the mother and child care centre in Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH-32), with the UT administration on Tuesday approving ₹52 crore for the emergency and ₹38 crore for the child care centre.

“UT F&CC (finance and contract committee) approved the estimates for the twin projects in a meeting held here on Tuesday. The tendering process by the UT engineering department can now be expected to start in another couple of weeks. Commencement of construction on site will take at least couple of months. It will take around two years for the project to be completed after the tender is allotted,” said a senior UT engineering department official.

The creation of the new facilities will be a major upgradation for GMCH, an exercise pending for at least a decade. Earlier, there was a plan to make a separate trauma centre in Sector 53. However, it was dropped after it was suggested that it was not possible to run a stand alone trauma centre without other facilities. Thus, a composite facility comprising emergency and trauma centre were finalised.

Since its inception in 1996-97, GMCH-32 caters to patients from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and other states. At any given point, there are at least 350 patients admitted in the emergency.

BIGGER, BETTER FACILITIES IN OFFERING

The architectural plan for the project was approved last month. The UT urban planning department prepared the plan in consultation with the health department officials.

The 280-bed new emergency-cum-trauma centre in the GMCH-32 will be spread over 1.4 lakh sq ft.

As per the plan, the new facility will have five normal and one minor operation theatre. A 24-bed state of the art intensive care unit (ICU), a 64-bed ward for stable patients, two isolation wards having total capacity of 33 beds and a 47-bed ambulatory care ward. The plan also provides for space for patients’ attendants at two levels, having a capacity for around 400 attendants. Around 87,000 sq ft will be devoted to the operational part while there will also be a two-level basement of around 55,000 sq ft.

The facility will also have space for wheelchairs, stretchers, ambulances, entrance-exit, waiting area, medical officer/duty doctor/nurse room, medicine store, mortuary, laboratory, X-ray room, plaster room, ramps and lifts, said the official.

“The new emergency-cum-trauma centre will come up in Block A replacing the older emergency, which will have to be demolished. After the plans are approved, the tendering process inviting bidders for the construction of the project will start,” said a senior official of the urban planning department, who didn’t want to be named.

During the construction period of the new adhoc facility, a relatively smaller sized emergency facility, will be created near the current emergency. “It will be towards the north side, while the current facility is on the east direction,” said the official.

“The 334-bed mother-child care centre will come up in the K block area of the hospital. As per the architectural plan approved it will spread over 1.11 sq ft area having seven floors plus basement,”said the official.

