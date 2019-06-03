AAP mulls overhaul of Punjab unit after Lok Sabha poll debacle

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is mulling over a complete organisational overhaul in Punjab in the wake of a crushing defeat in the parliamentary elections. The restructuring of the organisational set-up came up in the state for discussion in a meeting held by AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with the party legislators in Delhi to review the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections. Delhi deputy chief and Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia was also present in the meeting.

“There have been suggestions to carry out the organisational overhaul, from top to bottom, to prepare for the 2022 assembly polls, but no final decision has been taken so far,” said Sunam MLA Aman Arora, who was the party’s campaign committee chief for the parliamentary elections, after the meeting. Though speculation was also rife throughout the day about Cheema’s resignation from the post of leader of legislative party, he and Arora flatly denied it.

NINE OF 20 MLAS ATTEND MEET

Of the 20 party MLAs, only nine attended the meeting. Two others, Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Manjit Singh Bilaspur, were not present due to other commitments, according to party leaders. The remaining 11 have either turned rebels, quit or have been suspended from the party.

AAP state unit president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann was also expected, but he did not show up. AAP, which won all its four seats in Punjab with 25% votes in 2014, did poorly this time, winning just the Sangrur seat.

On factionalism, Cheema and Arora said their doors were open for party leaders who had not contested against party candidates in the recent polls. “There have been differences, but they are not irreconcilable,” they said.

Party leaders have also decided to start an agitation if the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government does not roll back the hike in power rates in the state. “We have made an appeal to the CM and will wait one month. We will also take up the issue of power purchase agreements,” said Arora.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 12:16 IST