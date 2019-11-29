Abandoned by aunt, 11-year-old girl held captive, raped in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 01:43 IST

An 11-year-old girl, abandoned by her aunt, was allegedly kidnapped, held captive for three days and raped by a 19-year-old auto-rickshaw driver in Nayagaon, police said on Thursday.

The victim, a native of Saharsa district in Bihar, approached the police at the Sector 45 station after the accused dropped her off at a nearby market on Wednesday.

The police filed a daily diary report (DDR) and arrested the accused, identified as Ram Dutt Thakur, hailing from Bihar, and resident of Sector 45.

Thereafter, the case was referred to the Government Railway Police, Chandigarh, as the accused had kidnapped the girl from the railway station.

ORDEAL BEGAN ON SUNDAY

Sub-inspector Urmila Devi of GRP said the minor girl was abandoned by her aunt at the Attawa Chowk in Sector 42 on Sunday. From there, she managed to reach the railway station, where she met Thakur.

The accused took her to the house of a friend’s sister in Nayagaon, where he raped her and held her captive from Sunday to Tuesday. He provided the girl clothes and food through the three days, she said.

On Wednesday, the accused left her at the Sector 45 market. From there, the victim reached the Sector-45 police post, where cops sounded the child helpline.

‘VICTIM APPEARS OLDER’

GRP officials said the girl was medically examined. They said though the girl’s Aadhaar card mentioned her age as 11, she appeared older. Therefore, they were getting an ossification test done to determine her age.

Cops said the girl was unable to describe much about herself or her family. But they had managed to contact her father, and shifted her to the care of the child helpline’s shelter home.

CONTACTED GIRL’S FATHER: ACCUSED

Meanwhile, the accused during interrogation claimed that he contacted the girl’s father about her, and was asked to put her on a train. However, she was not ready to leave his auto.

Thakur is facing charges under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was produced before a court and sent to two-day police remand.