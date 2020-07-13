e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Activists oppose Mattewara industrial park, minister sees no ecological harm

Activists oppose Mattewara industrial park, minister sees no ecological harm

Padma Shri awardee environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal said the Punjab government needs to review its decision to set up the industrial park which would be a direct threat to humans as well as wildlife

chandigarh Updated: Jul 13, 2020 00:07 IST
Gagandeep Jassowal
Gagandeep Jassowal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Environmental and political activists have opposed the move to set up an industrial park on 1,000-acre land near Mattewara in Ludhiana, terming it as a threat to the forest area and the Sutlej river.

Also, an online campaign titled “Save Mattewara forest and Save Punjab” has been started on Facebook and Twitter.

Padma Shri awardee environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal said the Punjab government needs to review its decision to set up the industrial park which would be a direct threat to humans as well as wildlife.

Parwinder Singh Kitna, an RTI activist, said the government the on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak last year announced to plant 550 saplings in the every Punjab village, but failed to do the needful.

“I will approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to oppose the move and protest against the government to save the forest at any cost,” he added.

Hakam Singh, a lawyer, said he will file a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the move.

Besides, Bhai Ganahiya Cancer Roko Society led by Gurpreet Singh Chandbaja and AAP MLA from Kotkapura, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, have written an open letter to chief minister Amarinder Singh to reconsider the decision.

On the other hand, state industries minister Sunder Sham Arora assured that the park won’t harm the ecological balance in the area.

“We are planning to bring only green industries to the park. We are developing four such parks across the state to attract the industries for employment generation for the Punjab youth,” he said.

In 2014, the then Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party government had mooted to develop the Mattewara forest as a nature reserve.

top news
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
No reason for BJP to cheer, Cong govt in Rajasthan will complete full term: Surjewala
No reason for BJP to cheer, Cong govt in Rajasthan will complete full term: Surjewala
Indian diaspora groups in UK stage protest against ‘expansionist’ China
Indian diaspora groups in UK stage protest against ‘expansionist’ China
Telangana Raj Bhavan reports 48 Covid-19 patients; Governor tests negative
Telangana Raj Bhavan reports 48 Covid-19 patients; Governor tests negative
Ease norms for migrant kids’ admissions: HRD
Ease norms for migrant kids’ admissions: HRD
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Covid update: Bachchans’ condition; Russia vaccine trial over; flight test rule
Covid update: Bachchans’ condition; Russia vaccine trial over; flight test rule
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In