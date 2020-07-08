e-paper
Admissions open at Panjab University, apply by August 8

Admissions open at Panjab University, apply by August 8

Panjab University has rescheduled entrance tests to October-November in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic

chandigarh Updated: Jul 08, 2020 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Panjab University on Wednesday launched admissions to various courses for the 2020-21 academic session.

The process will be online, for which a website has been launched.

As many as 153 postgraduate and undergraduate courses are on offer this year. The tentative deadline for applying for admissions is August 8.

This year, students can submit the admission form irrespective of the declaration of result of the qualifying exam or entrance test.

For undergraduate courses, applicants can visit http://ugadmissions.puchd.ac.in. For postgraduate and diploma courses, the link is http://onlineadmissions.puchd.ac.in.

