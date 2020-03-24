Admn orphans those in house quarantine

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 18:15 IST

Residents who have been ’home quarantined’ are a harried lot as there allegedly is no help coming from the administration, and they are depending on the mercy of neighbours or friends. Adding to that is the social stigma attached to the precautionary step.

“They are in panic and stressed. Three members of a family have been locked inside their house and the administration has extended no help to them,” AK Dhadwal, president, Resident Welfare Association (RWA), Sector 19, said.

The three family members include two elderly people in their 60s and a teenager. They haven’t met their child who is hospitalised. They are staying in three separate rooms at their house, he said, adding, the family is in constant touch with him over the phone.

“Neighbours are providing food to them in disposables. We cannot go near them, so we keep the food outside. In case we were not there to help, what was the administration’s arrangement? You know, one of them is diabetic and need extra care,” he said.

Dhadwal, also expressed concern over no mechanism in place to dispose of the waste generated from houses where families have been quarantined.

A family (how many members) in Sector 9 put under house quarantine till April 2 is depending on friends. “There is no help from the administration. We have garbage piled up and no one is there to pick that. No one is there to provide us essentials. I message my friends, who leave that at our doorsteps,” said the 26-year-old.

He also questioned the manner in which the administration put them in isolation on March 16. “A team of 16 officials, including cops, came and there was no doctor. We were taken to GMCH-32 and our preliminary reports were negative.Doctors asked us to stay at home for 14 days and since then we are on our own.”

He said that the worst part was when their contact details were leaked on the social media. “I got 560 calls in three days from known and unknown people, asking which sectors did I visit. It was traumatising,” he said, adding the details of the first corona patient were also shared and she is going through terrible times.

“Our driver said that entire colony has stopped visiting them even as his test came out negative,” he said

MC teams to supply essential items

Chandigarh Municipal corporation has formed two teams under supervision of executive engineer Harish Saini to supply essentials to those under home quarantined. So far, approximately 250 people are in home quarantine in UT and figures are rising every day.

First team is headed by Lalit Kumar (98725-11248) who will look after Sectors from 1 to 4, 9 to 17, 22 to 25, 31 to 34, 44 to 51, Industrial area, Ramdarbar, Burail, Hallomajra, colony number 5. Another team headed by Angrez Singh (9872511366) will look after the remaining part of the city.

The above teams will procure goods from market and deliver them at the house at no profit no loss basis.