Finally, road recarpeting begins in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 01:04 IST

The work on recarpeting of roads started in two areas of the city on Monday. Mayor Raj Bala Malik inaugurated the projects. Work on recarpeting the V-5 road between Sector 43 A and B, which is approximately 4,500 feet long, was started in presence of area councillor Chanderwati Shukla.

In Sector 26, work on recarpeting V-3 road from grain market roundabout to golf course commenced in presence of area councillor Dalip Sharma.

The work here had to be stopped in the evening as one of the internal pipes was damaged during the work. “It will be restarted in day or two after repairs are done,” said chief engineer Shailender Singh.

Mayor said the recarpeting of roads have been started on priority in areas where it was required the most. Similar works approved earlier will be started soon and completed within the stipulated time frame.

The municipal corporation needs to recarpet its road network of 500 km .

Out of this, work on 300 km, which will cost an estimated ₹40 crore, was allotted. But, the work is pending due to the winters, officials said. MC chief engineer Shailender Singh said that MC’s priority is to finish these works before the monsoons. “The recarpeting has formally been started today. All works will be started gradually and finished by May or June,” he said

He added that work estimates on the remaining 200 km are being prepared by respective road wings. “These will be tendered soon so that work can be started on time,” he said.

Sources however said paucity of funds is still an issue for the MC. Although MC commissioner KK Yadav claimed that they have adequate funds for the road works, UT is yet to release ₹63 crore grant it promised for road works in December last year.

Yadav said the Centre has sanctioned ₹75 crore additional grant to MC in the revised budget estimates for the 2019-20 fiscal year. “The MC will receive it soon. So, we have adequate funds for the repair of roads,” he said.