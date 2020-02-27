Adviser tells Chandigarh MC to make fire NOC mandatory for PGs

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 00:48 IST

UT adviser Manoj Parida has asked the municipal corporation to make fire no-objection certificate (NOC) mandatory for paying guest accommodations in the city in wake of the recent tragedy in Sector 32 that claimed three young lives.

Confirming this, MC commissioner KK Yadav said that the note from the adviser was received on Tuesday.

“We are making changes in our existing fire norms to make them applicable on PGs as well,” said Yadav

“We will then get it approved from the UT administrator and accordingly implement it in the city,” he added.

The MC’s fire department issues fire NOCs subject to fulfilment of safety precautions such as availability of fire extinguishers, provision of separate water tanks, sprinklers, encroachment-free entry and exit, and other facilities to lessen the risk of power fluctuation, short-circuit etc.

Yadav said that under the current norms, fire NOC is not mandatory for plotted residential buildings. “It is mandatory only commercial, industrial and institutional buildings apart from multi-storey residential buildings,” he said.

FIRE OFFICIALS ATTACHED WITH PG INSPECTION TEAM

Yadav said that while amendments in fire norms will take some time, the MC has already attached its fire staff with UT administration’s teams inspecting the PGs on a daily basis. “They are recording the deficiencies and accordingly notices will be sent to the violators once the norms are amended,” he said.

Meanwhile, the MC too has sought a list of registered PGs from the UT estate department so that they can independently start their functioning.

RTI activist RK Garg said that the MC and UT should be persistent in their efforts to rein in on violators. “It’s often seen that the entire government machinery becomes active after a tragedy but once the dust settles, everything goes silent,” he said and added,“The MC and UT estate department got into action after the fire tragedy in Surat but once the matter fizzles out, the authorities forgot about it.”