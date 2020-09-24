Affordable Rental Housing Complexes Scheme: Chandigarh admn to appoint concessionaire, take a call on tenders in September 29 meeting

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 01:29 IST

The UT administration has started the process of appointing a concessionaire for implementing the Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) scheme in the city.

The State-Level Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (SLSMC), formed under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY), will decide the tendering process and other modalities for appointing the concessionaire in its meeting scheduled for September 29.

Under the ARHC scheme, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will rent out 2,500 small flats in Maloya to migrant labourers and urban poor. The scheme is to be implemented through the concessionaire.

“The concessionaire will rent out the accommodations, collect monthly rentals, and also maintain the premises on behalf of administration. He will be appointed through a transparent bidding process as per the guidelines of the scheme issued by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MHUA),” said UT adviser Manoj Parida, who is also chairman of the SLSMC.

CHB is the state-level nodal agency and the CHB secretary is the nodal officer. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) will be signed between Chandigarh administration and MHUA for providing the rental housing.

Need for scheme felt during pandemic

The scheme was launched after the country witnessed reverse migration due to the pandemic, to provide ease of living and planned housing at affordable rent to migrant labourers and urban poor, who otherwise stayed in slums, informal settlements or unauthorised colonies.

The scheme will be implemented by utilising existing vacant government houses through public-private partnership or by construction, operation and maintenance by public/private entities on their own vacant land.

The complexes will be a mix of single and double bedroom dwelling units and dormitories of four to six beds constituting all common facilities that will be exclusively used for rental housing.