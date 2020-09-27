e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / After 9% surplus rainfall, monsoon to withdraw from Chandigarh in three days

After 9% surplus rainfall, monsoon to withdraw from Chandigarh in three days

Withdrawal is declared when no rain is recorded for four to five days in a row and an anti-cyclonic movement starts to form over the region, says IMD Chandigarh director.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 27, 2020 19:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Around 920mm rain was recorded during the rainy season between June and September this year, against the 845.7mm showers considered normal for this duration.
Around 920mm rain was recorded during the rainy season between June and September this year, against the 845.7mm showers considered normal for this duration.(HT File Photo)
         

The southwest monsoon is expected to withdraw from Chandigarh on Wednesday after its retreat from west Rajasthan on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

“Withdrawal is declared when no rain is recorded for four to five days in a row and an anti-cyclonic movement starts to form over the region. It’s expected sooner this year as compared to the first week of October in 2019,” said Surender Paul, director, IMD Chandigarh, adding that monsoon movement had mostly remained inactive in September due to unfavourable conditions over the Bay of Bengal.

Around 920mm rain was recorded during the rainy season between June and September this year, against the 845.7mm showers considered normal for this duration – a surplus of 9%.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature of the city reduced from 35.4°C on Saturday to 34.4°C on Sunday and the minimum from 23.1°C to 21°C. In the next three days, the day temperature will remain around 35°C, while the night temperature will hover around 20°C and 21°C.

