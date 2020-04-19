e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / After Haryana protest, UT allows critical Covid patients from other states at PGIMER

After Haryana protest, UT allows critical Covid patients from other states at PGIMER

The condition, however, is that they must consult the PGI director in advance so that they are ready to receive the patient without causing infection

chandigarh Updated: Apr 19, 2020 16:41 IST
Vivek Gupta
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Earlier, UT had restricted the institute for treatment of Covid-19 patients only from Chandigarh.
Earlier, UT had restricted the institute for treatment of Covid-19 patients only from Chandigarh.(HT FILE)
         

The UT administration allowed treatment of critical Covid-19 patients from other states at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) following a protest from Haryana.

UT adviser Manoj Parida shared it through a tweet on Saturday, saying that PGI will continue to treat critical corona or non-corona cases of neighbouring states, if local doctors find treatment beyond their capacity.

“Only condition is that they must consult the PGI director in advance so that they are ready to receive the patient without causing infection,” he said.

Earlier, UT had restricted the institute for treatment of Covid-19 patients only from Chandigarh that created a problem in Panchkula three days ago.

As reported by Hindustan Times on Saturday, PGIMER declined the request of Panchkula chief medical officer to shift a critical Covid-19 patient. Justifying the denial, PGIMER dean (academics) Dr GD Puri in a statement said “They were restricted by Epidemic Act evoked by the UT administration that stopped the inter-state migration of corona patients”.

This, however, did not go well with Haryana government and the state chief secretary took up the matter with UT and PGIMER authorities. Sources confirmed that the Union minister of health and family welfare too intervened in the matter.

Will strengthen coordination with states: PGI director

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said the system at the institute level will be strengthened for better cooperation with the neighbouring states for the treatment of Covid-19 patients who need critical support and care. “Primarily, if a patient requires intensive care unit (ICU) support, experts from anaesthesia and internal medicine departments will be nominated for coordination with the neighbouring states for decision on shifting of critical patients,” he said.

Dr Ram said the patients who can be treated at local facilities should not be referred to the institute as isolation is the only possible way to stop the spread of infection.

