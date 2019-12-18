After molestation incident, Panjab University begins security audit on campus

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 01:02 IST

In wake of the molestation incident that was reported at Panjab University (PU) last week, the varsity has started a security audit on its campus.

The decision was taken by a panel constituted by vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar after a woman journalist was molested at Botanical Garden in the university.

Chief of university security, professor Ashwani Koul, said, “A meeting of the committee was held and serious deliberations were carried out on the issue by the members present there.”

After the woman journalist was injured in the scuffle with an unidentified man who tried to molest her, questions on the security and safety of the gender on the campus were raised. The issue was also raised by syndicate members in their December 13 meeting and half an hour time was given to it in the senate meeting on December 14. The senators also demanded that a safety audit be carried out at the varsity to avoid such incidents.

A university official said, “On the spot assessment will be carried out around the campus and a survey will be conducted to find out if the university needs to improve on ensuring safety and security across the campus.”

OTHER ISSUES RAISED

During the meeting, the issue of budget allotment was also raised by the committee for proper arrangement of the security around the campus. After the molestation incident, the proposal to heighten boundary walls and fencing them has been raised again. The move comes after it was said that the accused who tried to molest the victim had sneaked in the premises from a wall of the pharmacy garden which is right next to the Botanical Garden of the PU.

“Raising of walls, lighting and installation of CCTV cameras was also discussed in the meeting,” a member said.