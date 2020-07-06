Ahead of monsoon, Chandigarh MC issues 700 notices over illegal water supply connections

chandigarh

Jul 06, 2020

Cracking the whip on illegal water supply connections and to stop contamination of drinking water with sewage, the municipal corporation has issued notices to around 700 houses in Sector 32 directing them to immediately disconnect ferrule connections to old supply lines.

The residents have been given a week’s time to remove old connections, after which MC will remove them while taking a strict action against the defaulters. Residents have been directed to only use water connections from the new supply lines laid in the area.

“In some locations of Sector 32, the old water supply lines were covered under illegal constructions, and their use was discontinued by the department after new pipes were laid in the area. But some residents haven’t disconnected the old lines, even when they have been provided with new connections,” said a senior MC official privy to the development.

With people using both lines, the department reasons that the drinking water of the new pipeline gets contaminated. “The old water supply lines are laid in close proximity to the sewage pipelines. There are leakages at several places in these old lines. The sewage water gets mixed with drinking water. Through ferrule connections, the contaminated water enters the new pipelines,” said the official.

Complaints received of stinking water

After receiving several complaints of contaminated water, the public health department of the MC had examined the reasons behind the problem. “Even though the drinking water supply was clean, residents were complaining of stinky and contaminated water for some time now. It was discovered that the reason lay in water from old lines getting mixed with new line supply leading to contamination,” explained the official.

The contamination of the drinking water with the sewage water can lead to major health problems, especially in monsoon, which is why the notices have been issued, the official said.

Besides contamination, the use of double water supply lines leads to low water pressure. “The leakages in old pipes that are difficult to locate now, are leading to water loss from the new lines. As a result, in many multi-storeyed houses, people on higher floors are not getting proper water supply. When people cut connections to the old pipes, this problem will be mitigated,” the official added.

Meanwhile, residents are blaming the civic body, alleging that it was the department’s responsibility to disconnect old connections when the new lines were laid. “They are now putting onus on the residents and blaming us for issues like low water pressure. They should have taken appropriate steps when new lines were being laid,” said a resident, requesting anonymity.