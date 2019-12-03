e-paper
Ahead of Shaheedi Sabha, police increase surveillance at Sirhind railway station

chandigarh Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Amneet Kondal and her team reviewing the security arrangements at the railway station in Sirhind on Tuesday.
Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Amneet Kondal and her team reviewing the security arrangements at the railway station in Sirhind on Tuesday.(HT PHOTO)
         

The district police have increased surveillance at the Sirhind railway station in view of the upcoming martyrdom day of Guru Gobind Singh’s younger sons (Shaheedi Sabha). Police have installed 20 high definition (HD) cameras to ensure safety of pilgrims.

Fatehgarh Sahib senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that in view of Shaheedi Sabha, 20 HD closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed at the Sirhind railway station.

The cameras have been installed as a pilot project, and have been connected to the GT Road police station. She added that 24-hour monitoring will be done through the CCTV cameras.

She said that the district police will install CCTVs at other prominent places as well and connect them to the police stations concerned at the earliest.

She added that the CCTV cameras installed at railway station will keep a close watch on every person approaching the railway station so that anti-social elements can be nabbed and any untoward incident can be prevented.

On Tuesday, the SSP, along with superintendent of police (SP, headquarters) Navreet Singh Virk, SP (D) Harpal Singh, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Hardeep Singh Badungar, Sirhind station house officer (SHO) Rajnish Sood and sub-inspector (SI) railway police Nitesh Salvi reviewed the safety arrangements.

