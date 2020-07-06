e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / AIIMS gets permission to start Covid-testing in Bathinda

AIIMS gets permission to start Covid-testing in Bathinda

Rapid antibody polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests will begin in 10 days, says director

chandigarh Updated: Jul 06, 2020 14:52 IST
Vishal Joshi
Vishal Joshi
Hindustan Times/Bathinda
AIIMS will be the fourth medical institution in Punjab to have the facility.
AIIMS will be the fourth medical institution in Punjab to have the facility. (Representative Image/Reuters )
         

Central health authorities have given the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bathinda the go-ahead to start a Covid-19 facility.

AIIMS will be the fourth medical institution in Punjab to have the facility.

Director professor DK Singh on Monday said that rapid antibody polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests will begin within 10 days as the central health authorities have given the proposal a go-ahead.

After assuming office as the first director of the institute last week, Singh said adjoining districts in Punjab and Haryana may also be linked with AIIMS for coronavirus testing.

Since the RT-PCR kits are not available in the market, testing equipment will be supplied to AIIMS by the central agencies.

“In view of the rising number of Covid -19 cases, it is important to add more institutes for aggressive testing,” Singh said.

10-15 BED AD HOC ICU

“A 10-15 bed ad hoc ICU will also be be made operational at AIIMS for emergency medical assistance to patients till they are moved to dedicated Covid-19 care facilities. A ventilator-equipped vehicle will also be pressed in to service for safe transportation of Covid patients,” he added.

The director said that due to the pandemic construction work on the campus had been delayed indefinitely.

“As most workers have left for their native states, the construction firm engaged by the central agencies has expressed its inability to commit to a deadline,” he said.

MBBS CLASSES TO BEGIN ON CAMPUS

The director, however, confirmed that classes for the next academic session will be held on the Bathinda campus.

“The first batch of MBBS students had 50 students. This year, the intake capacity for the current session, will be 100 students. Classes for the 2020-21 session will be shifted from the institute’s temporary campus at the Faridkot-based Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, under Baba Farid University of Health Sciences. Hostel and other facilities are being prepared,” he said.

