e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Akalis seek probe into ₹200-crore missing de-addiction tablets scam

Akalis seek probe into ₹200-crore missing de-addiction tablets scam

chandigarh Updated: Feb 26, 2020 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu during the press conference at Punjab State Assembly in Chandigarh on Wednesday.
Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu during the press conference at Punjab State Assembly in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
         

CHANDIGARH

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday demanded a thorough probe into the alleged ₹200-crore “missing de-addiction tablets” scandal and dismissal of health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.

Raising the issue during the zero hour, Akali MLA Bikram Singh Majithia said the Enforcement Directorate had started looking into the diversion of 5 crore tablets of buprenorphine, a scheduled drug used for de-addiction, but the state government was doing nothing despite the principal secretary, health, having recommend a thorough probe into the matter. “The chief minister should make a statement in the House and sack the health minister,” he said, alleging a cover-up bid.

Sidhu hit back with the “chitta vyapari” charge amid slogan-shouting by the Akali legislators who entered the well of the House. He said neither the state government nor he had any role in the matter, but most of what he said was lost in the din. SAD members kept insisting on inquiry even as the speaker said they cannot press for a reply during zero hour. Then, they staged a symbolic walkout from the House. Majithia later said the diversion of such a huge number of buprenorphine tablets was a setback for the de-addiction campaign in the state.

top news
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus; says ‘no need to panic’
Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus; says ‘no need to panic’
‘Central govt ‘s intelligence failure’: Rajinikanth on Delhi violence
‘Central govt ‘s intelligence failure’: Rajinikanth on Delhi violence
‘Thought his career was finished...’: McGrath lauds Indian pacer
‘Thought his career was finished...’: McGrath lauds Indian pacer
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
Honda sells over 3 lakh units of BS 6-compliant two wheelers
Honda sells over 3 lakh units of BS 6-compliant two wheelers
trending topics
Delhi violenceSonia GandhiDelhi Violence Video ClipShaheen Bagh protestAmitabh BachchanNTA ARPIT 2020 ResultTiger ShroffUPSC 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News