All Chandigarh health-workers under ambit of Covid-19 insurance scheme

chandigarh

Updated: May 14, 2020 20:27 IST



The Chandigarh health department on Thursday ordered to bring all its healthcare workers involved in patient care services under the ambit of the insurance scheme for healthcare workers on Covid-19 pandemic duty

The Union ministry of health and family welfare on March 29 had announced the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package: Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19. This package provides an insurance cover of ₹50 lakh to around 22.12 lakh public healthcare providers, including community health workers, who come in direct contact with Covid-19 patients.

The ministry said the insurance would also include accidental loss of life (on account of contracting Covid) of healthcare professionals and would be valid over and above any existing insurance scheme.

Director health services Chandigarh Dr G Dewan, on Thursday, ordered that on account of the current situation, all hospital staff of group A, B, C and D employed on regular, contractual, daily-wagers, ad hoc and outsourced basis will be covered under the scheme.

“All those working in Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, and other civil hospitals and dispensaries including department of Ayush, National Health Mission, office of the assistant director of malaria, as well as food and drug administration involved in patient care services, directly or indirectly, associated with Covid-19 are covered under the scheme. The scheme is applicable for 90 days from March 29,” Dr G Dewan said.