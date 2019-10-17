Alma Mater: ‘At Ram Lal Bhasin school Ludhiana, we aspire, act and achieve’

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:02 IST

A good school ensures that its students acquire good values and strong fundamentals of knowledge.

I am fortunate to be a part of Ram Lal Bhasin Public School, Dugri, Ludhiana. My school is a co-educational school and affiliated to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Board. It is managed by the SDP Sabha, Ludhiana.

The school provides an atmosphere for multifaceted development of a student. It is equipped with infrastructure required to help a pupil gain in-depth knowledge of concepts.

Audio-visual teaching through smart boards, libraries and laboratories make subjects easy to understand.

Along with academic studies, students are encouraged to take part in co-curricular activities.

My teachers believe that being on the stage makes us confident, overcome stage fear and provide us exposure to various life skills. By participating in events, our hidden talents also come out.

The motto of my school is– aspire, act and achieve, and everyone makes an effort to follow it.

My school makes sure that every festival and special day is celebrated. This keeps us connected to the culture and traditions.It also instils religious and spiritual values and a sense of social responsibility.

Under the able guidance of teachers, we are motivated, inspired and guided in the field of education, sports and co- curricular activities.

Every year, the students participate in various events. They bring laurels to the school by winning positions in the Association of Schools for the Indian School Certificate (ASISC) literary and sports events.

The investiture ceremony is an important event, wherein the students’ cabinet is formed by electing the senior students.

The cabinet consists of a head girl, a head boy, captains, prefects, sports heads and discipline in-charges. Their duties make them responsible citizens and prepare them for the future.

(Author Anjali Goel is a class 10 student at Ram Lal Bhasin Public School, Ludhiana. Views expressed here are personal.)

