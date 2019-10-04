e-paper
Alma Mater: Positive Approach at Bhojia Vidyapeeth

The school is a part of Bhojia Charitable Trust for Science Research and Social Welfare, which was founded in 1996.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:39 IST
Gaurav Choudhary, Class 10, Bhojia Vidyapeeth
Gaurav Choudhary, Class 10, Bhojia Vidyapeeth
Bhojia Vidyapeeth School.
Bhojia Vidyapeeth School.
         

A good school aims at instilling a positive attitude among its students, working towards their holistic development and preparing them for future challenges.

I feel fortunate to be a part of one such institution, Bhojia Vidyapeeth, Bhud, Baddi.

‘The best way to predict your future is to create it’. Our school contributes a lot to the future of its students. It provides a positive environment and a variety of opportunities to the students for their overall growth and personality development.

The school is a part of Bhojia Charitable Trust for Science Research and Social Welfare, which was founded in 1996.

Bhojia Vidyapeeth School was affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 2018 .

Spread over eight acres, the school has playgrounds, well-equipped science and math labs, smart classrooms and a counselling-cum -resource room.

The school has 820 students studying in classes pre-nursery to 10. Classes are divided into different sections for the purpose of providing children personal attention. Bhojia Vidyapeeth has a team of 37 teachers led by chairperson Vikram Bhojia.

I joined the school in 2017 when I was in Class 8 and am at present studying in Class 10. Over the span of these two years, I found the school environment very positive and growth oriented. Initially, when I had joined the school, I was very lethargic and took things for granted but slowly I found that I had changed a lot with the new environment. I had become much more active and felt enthusiastic about participating in various school activities.

The teachers use interactive teaching methods that make learning fun for us. They also encourage us to participate in co- curricular activities along with academics.

The school has helped me shape my career plans and has imbibed a sense of responsibility in me. It promotes holistic development of students by instilling moral values in them. I am proud to be a part of an institution that focuses on the overall development of its students.

