Alma Mater: ‘We are taught to be responsible humans’

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 15:37 IST

The aim of my school, Malwa Khalsa Senior Secondary School, is to instil in students high moral values so that they excel not only as professionals but also come across as good human beings with a sense of responsibility and sensitivity towards their surroundings. The school inculcates the qualities of integrity, honesty, trust, tolerance and compassion among students.

Malwa Khalsa Senior Secondary School was founded in 1907 by Khalsa Diwan . The school’s society of managing committee consists of eminent educationists, doctors, industrialists, social workers and prominent politicians. It was founded with a vision for the futuristic educational needs of the students.

It is an English as well as Punjabi medium co-educational school affiliated to the Punjab School Education Board.

The infrastructure has been suitably planned to facilitate learning and the all around development of a child’s personality.

The idea is to provide quality education at a comparatively low cost and prepare global citizens.

The school aims to equip the students with intellectual and practical skills that are necessary to meet the challenges of the future.

The facility of laboratories is also provided. Pupils participate in a range of activities in the labs to develop a deeper understanding of concepts. They can opt for music or a co-curricular activity.

The library has an excellent collection of books to meet the ever increasing academic needs and students have direct access to them.

Along with mental health, the physical health is also is also taken care of. The school provides students the opportunity to participate in outdoor as well as indoor games.

Malwa Academy has given many hockey players to the Indian National Hockey team. Harmanpreet Singh, player of Indian hockey team, is a product of my school.

The school is also running NCC and NSS wings. Students can join them to add to their learning and aptitude. It inculcates the qualities of discipline and patriotism among the youth of the nation.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 15:26 IST