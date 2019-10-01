e-paper
Alma Matter: Children think beyond books at Angels Valley School Rajpura

Spread over an area of 14 acres, the campus offers students an opportunity to take part in games such as cricket, football, basketball, table tennis, carrom, chess and athletics.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:41 IST
Tanvi Aneja, Class 9 student, Angels Valley School
A good school is one that develops the intellectual abilities and moral values of students. I am fortunate to be a part of one such institution, the Angels Valley School, Rajpura.

Spread over an area of 14 acres, the campus offers students an opportunity to take part in games such as cricket, football, basketball, table tennis, carrom, chess and athletics. Studies and sports go hand-in-hand at my school.

The school is affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi. It apprises the students of sustainable development goals. The school prioritises the need for an eco-friendly environment.

The students are encouraged to excel in every field. Pupils take part in different zonal, district and state-level competitions and bag positions. The school is fully air-conditioned and has a well-equipped 3-D lab.

Our director, Neeru Mehta, believes that education lies beyond the text books and learning comes from self-inquiry, research and encouraging the natural curiosity of young minds.

The school has a team of highly competent teachers led by our principal, Anju Mehta, who is our source of inspiration. She ensures that the students acquire new skills to see the world of possibilities. Our teachers are helpful, co-operative, smart and intelligent. We are encouraged to think beyond the books and it makes us confident and informed.

It makes me extremely happy to tell that we are being moulded as the citizens of tomorrow. The school believes that we need to share our resources with the less privileged. We take part in various activities to spread social consciousness.

The school’s initiative, Happy Streets, has added colour and dynamism to the ambience of a government school nearby. Our students painted the dilapidated walls with bright colours and wrote socially relevant messages on them.

My school surely gives wings to the children to fly high and make their dreams come true, confidence to face everyone with no fear and hesitation, voice to speak their thoughts clearly and most importantly, they instil a sense of self-worth among the kids.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 18:27 IST

