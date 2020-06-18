e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Amarinder terms Galwan attack barbaric, demands befitting response from govt

Amarinder terms Galwan attack barbaric, demands befitting response from govt

The chief minister said he felt very strongly about this entire incident, which also exposed a “gross intelligence failure”.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 18, 2020 20:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Captain Amarinder Singh.
Captain Amarinder Singh.(HT PHOTO)
         

Terming as horrendous and barbaric the brutality with which 20 Indian soldiers were killed by the Chinese in Galwan Valley, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday demanded accountability for the loss of precious lives in the violent clash.

In a statement, Amarinder said the whole nation was expecting a befitting response from the government to this horrific attack on its men. “Our soldiers at the front should be clearly told that if they kill one of ours, you kill three of theirs,” he said.

Questioning why no orders to fire at the Chinese were given in the face of the brutal attack on the Indian soldiers, Amarinder said somebody failed to do his job out there. “If the unit was armed, as is being claimed now, the second-in-command should have ordered firing the moment the commanding officer fell to the Chinese treachery,” he said.

The chief minister said he felt very strongly about this entire incident, which also exposed a “gross intelligence failure”. He also took strong exception to reports of riot gear being sent out to the soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). “The Indian Army is trained to handle arms and stones or nail studded rods and lathis,” he said, adding, “If the Government of India wants fist or lathi fights with the Chinese, then it should send RSS cadres to the battleground.”

top news
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led govt in Manipur
Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led govt in Manipur
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
As family mourns soldier’s death, hours later he calls home to say ‘I am alive’
As family mourns soldier’s death, hours later he calls home to say ‘I am alive’
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In