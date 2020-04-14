e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ambala’s 1st patient discharged, seeks action on rumour-mongers

Ambala’s 1st patient discharged, seeks action on rumour-mongers

Cured after an 18-day battle with Covid-19, 21-year-old Gurpreet Singh says he is relaxed now

chandigarh Updated: Apr 15, 2020 01:24 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Doctors interacting with the patient after he got discharged in Ambala on Tuesday.
Doctors interacting with the patient after he got discharged in Ambala on Tuesday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Cured after an 18-day battle with Covid-19, Gurpreet Singh (21) was discharged amid a round of applause from the civil hospital staff here on Monday.

Leaving the premises with a smile, Gurpreet, who was the district’s first positive case, said, “I feel relaxed now. I thank the medical staff and everyone else involved in my treatment. The atmosphere in the isolation ward was friendly and positive.”

Chief medical officer Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “Every patient who is cured is like a feat for us. On Monday, a 65-year-old Jamaat worker was discharged and today it was Gurpreet. With the recovery of these two, now five Covid-19 patients remain under treatment in hospitals in Ambala.”

Gurpreet has been advised to remain at home and maintain social distancing with the family members.

Talking about his experience at the hospital, he said, “I had my smartphone, so there was no chance to feel bored. I always kept in touch with my family and they kept boosting my morale. However, I noticed a lot of false information being spread on social media. There was a post with my photos claiming that I’m extremely ill. This had worried my relatives. Someone had shared my test reports on the web with my phone number, so I even got random calls.” He added that action should be taken against those spreading false information.

Principal medical officer Dr Poonam Jain said, “The hospital staff was always there for Gurpreet. He was anxious at first, but eventually calmed down as he received proper care and treatment. After his samples tested negative twice, he was discharged.”

top news
New Covid-19 count hints Delhi close to turning a corner on Tablighi Jamaat cases
New Covid-19 count hints Delhi close to turning a corner on Tablighi Jamaat cases
‘You’re safe in my state, don’t worry’: Thackeray assures migrant workers
‘You’re safe in my state, don’t worry’: Thackeray assures migrant workers
Covid-19: Delhi adds 8 more containment zones, total 55; complete list here
Covid-19: Delhi adds 8 more containment zones, total 55; complete list here
Obama endorses Biden, slams politics of ‘meanness’
Obama endorses Biden, slams politics of ‘meanness’
Covid-19 LIVE: 38 hotspots declared in Bengaluru
Covid-19 LIVE: 38 hotspots declared in Bengaluru
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
Mumbai frenzy: Inside story of how ‘malicious’ WhatsApp rumours caused mess
Mumbai frenzy: Inside story of how ‘malicious’ WhatsApp rumours caused mess
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news