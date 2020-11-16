Amid rising Covid cases in Chandigarh, museums, Rock Garden thrown open

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 00:45 IST

Having remained out of bounds for nearly eight months, Rock Garden, Tagore Theatre and various government museums will be reopened for the public from Tuesday.

These were closed off in March in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. Except the Rock Garden, which is expected to be opened on Thursday, the other centres will be accessible from Tuesday.

The decision, which was taken at Monday’s Covid-19 review meeting chaired by UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, comes even as Covid-19 cases in the city are surging once again since the onset of November.

Against the 444 cases between October 23 and 29, the number rose to 502 in the subsequent week (October 30 to November 5) and further to 749 last week (November 6 to 12) – a jump of 69% in a fortnight.

Even in the last four days, 261 fresh infections have surfaced despite a dip in the number of tests due to the festive season.

“The Covid-19 situation is under control. Also, since cinema halls and malls are open, why shouldn’t public places like Rock Garden also be accessible? The decision is in line with the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) order that puts restrictions only on containment zones,” said UT adviser Manoj Parida.

Notably, the Union ministry of culture on November 5 had allowed opening of arts galleries, museums and exhibition halls from November 10.

An ancient artefact at Government Museum, Sector 10, in Chandigarh. ( HT File Photo )

On delay in opening the museums in Chandigarh, Parida said, “We decided to analyse the Covid-19 situation in the city till Diwali before allowing their opening.”

Cinema halls and multiplexes were allowed to open with 50% capacity on October 15 after a gap of more than seven months.

SOP issued by culture ministry

The Union ministry of culture in its November 5 order issued the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the opening of museums, art galleries and exhibition halls (see box). To allow museums and art galleries to reopen and resume their operations, strict precautionary measures are to be observed by all staff members and visitors to prevent transmission of Covid-19.

“We have started conducting tests of all staff at the various museums and art galleries under the administration’s purview, and so far, nobody has been found infected,” said a UT official, not wishing to be named.

Dolls of various countries on display at the International Dolls Museum in Sector 23, Chandigarh. ( HT File Photo )

“Access to different segments of a museum will be regulated to prevent crowding. A UV sanitising box will be placed at the ticket counter to sanitise the currency notes and tickets exchanged. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory for all visitors and staff. Besides, every person will be checked for temperature before being allowed entry,” the official added.

What’s open

Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10

Natural History Museum, Sector 10

Chandigarh Architecture Museum, Sector 10

Rock Garden, Sector 1

Capitol Complex, Sector 1

International Doll Museum, Sector 23

Le Corbusier Centre, Sector 19

Tagore Theatre, Sector 18

Museum Maison Jeanneret, Sector 5

Protocols enforced

Social distancing

Face mask mandatory at all times

Sanitisation of premises on a regular basis

Availability of hand sanitisers

Use of audio guides to be suspended

Elevator operation to be limited

Use of touch-based technology to be limited

Digital payments advised for purchase of entry tickets

Floor markers for social distancing

UV sanitisation boxes at counters for tickets and cash

Temperature screening of all visitors.