Amritsar jailbreak case: 3 more inmates booked for abetting escape

chandigarh Updated: Feb 28, 2020 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police on Friday booked three more inmates of the Amritsar central jail for helping three undertrial prisoners escape from the facility on February 1.

Those booked have been identified as Avtar Singh alias Ajay of Baba Deep Singh colony here, Kuldeep Singh, alias Deepa, of Putlighar area and Mandeep Singh, alias Deep, of Mirankot , said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jagdeep Singh of Islamabad police station. He said their names cropped up during the course of investigation into the case.

Three prisoners – Vishal Kumar, a rape accused; Gurpreet Singh and Jarnail Singh (brothers), accused of theft and dacoity — escaped on February 1 night by carving a hole in the wall of their barrack.

The police arrested two of the three escapee brothers, while Vishal is still absconding. Four more persons have also been booked for sheltering them.

On February 3, police had arrested two wardens and a home guard jawan for lapses. A magisterial inquiry into the case is already on.

