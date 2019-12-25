AMRITSAR MURDER: Half-burnt body is of 21-yr-old toy seller, Cops say

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 22:46 IST

A youth whose half-burnt body was found in the backyard of the market committee’s office here on December 21 has been identified, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased is 21-year-old Deepak Kumar, a toy seller and a resident of Gali Fatt Wali near Gurdwara Shaheedan Sahib. Deepak, according to his family members, had left home on December 17.

Deepak’s mother Fainki Devi said, “My son used to sell toys outside the Golden Temple. On December 17, he had gone to a fair with his two friends—Arjun Singh and Piyush—but didn’t return. We tried every where to find him, but to no avail.”

She said, “On Wednesday morning, we went to lodge a missing complaint to the police. But, the cops showed us a picture of my son whose half-burnt body was found on Friday. Someone had killed him brutally.”

After the body’s recovery on Friday, police had booked unidentified persons under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) at C-Division police station.

SHO Gagandeep Singh said the youth was first attacked with sharp-edged weapons and then his body was burnt. The body was fully naked when it was recovered. “We are investigating the matter and will round up those with whom the victim had gone to the fair,” he said.