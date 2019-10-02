e-paper
Amritsar: STF cop shot dead while laying trap for peddlers

Constable Gurdeep Singh was striking a deal with the peddlers while one of the peddlers grew suspicious and opened fire.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 02, 2019 12:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Two drug peddlers shot Constable Gurdeep Singh of Jalandhar STF while he was laying a trap for the drug peddlers.
Two drug peddlers shot Constable Gurdeep Singh of Jalandhar STF while he was laying a trap for the drug peddlers. (HT Photos)
         

An anti-drug special task force (STF) constable— who was sent as a decoy customer to strike a deal — was shot dead by peddlers near Jandiala Guru, about 20 km from the district headquarters, here on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Gurdeep Singh, 28, who was posted in Jalandhar STF.

Police said an STF team, led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ajay Singh, received a tip-off about presence of smugglers in Jandiala Guru town.

STF Inspector general of Police (Border Range) RK Jaiswal said, “The team reached Janiana village and Gurdeep was sent as a decoy to a group of drug smugglers who were in a Maruti Baleno car. As Gurdeep was striking a deal, one of the smugglers grew suspicious of him and opened fire. The bullet hit Gurdeep’s face. The others STF members, who were waiting nearby, rushed to the spot but the accused managed to flee.”

The injured cop was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Gurdeep is survived by his wife and two sons. Police have registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) at the Jandiala police station. The autopsy was conducted at the Amritsar civil hospital.

Later, police said they have arrested two of the three accused. “We’ve arrested two peddlers involved in the killing of STF constable Gurdeep Singh,” said director general of police Dinkar Gupta. “The accused have been identified as Parwinder and Harpreet. They are being questioned to ascertain their links with the drug mafia and details will be shared soon. We will hunt down the third accused,” he added.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 12:37 IST

