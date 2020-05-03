Another Chandigarh woman recovers, discharged from PGIMER’s Covid ward

chandigarh

Updated: May 03, 2020 00:42 IST



A 59-year-old Covid patient from Sector 30 who recovered was discharged from PGIMER on Saturday.

The other three members of her family from Sector 30 — her son, daughter-in-law and 11-month old grand-daughter— were earlier cured and discharged from PGIMER.

Giving her a ceremonial send off, several members of the PGIMER Covid team came to the NHE Block, which is the dedicated Covid hospital, to congratulate her on her recovery and for her re-union with her family.

“I have won my war against the virus but the real warriors are the health care workers. We are indebted to them for life,” she said.

Professor Jagat Ram, director PGIMER, said that with the new discharge, the number of patients cured at PGIMER is now 13. Such moments help us tide over the toughest of challenges of our job.”

He added, however, that at times even the best efforts do not result in positive outcomes. “It was disheartening when another female patient, aged 63, from Haryana succumbed to the virus. She was suffering chronic renal disease too. Although dialysis was also done but she could not be saved,” he said.