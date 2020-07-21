e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Another plea in HC challenging social media gag in Haryana

Another plea in HC challenging social media gag in Haryana

The fresh petition has been filed by Samachar Express Broadcasting News Private Ltd, a Karnal-based social media news portal, challenging the July 10 order of the local administration.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 21, 2020 00:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday issued notice to Haryana government on second plea filed challenging social media gag issued in different districts of Haryana.

Earlier, a Sonepat administration order on banning social media news portals was challenged. The fresh petition has been filed by Samachar Express Broadcasting News Private Ltd, a Karnal-based social media news portal, challenging the July 10 order of the local administration.

The court was told that a blanket ban on use of social media platform for circulation of news has been notified, ostensibly to prevent circulating incorrect or undesirable news or information concerning the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. “But it is violative of the Citizens Fundamental Right to Freedom of Expression. If the purpose behind passing of the impugned order had been to restrict circulation of fake, incorrect or otherwise undesirable news pertaining to the pandemic, the same could have been specified in the operative portion,” the court was told, adding that but an absolute bar has been imposed on any kind of news, even if not related to Covid-19 pandemic directly or indirectly.

The court has issued notice for August 14 while allowing the petitioner firm to use the social media platform for disseminating information concerning any general developments. But on Covid-19, it said, information should be based on what is provided by the government.

top news
Delhi reports 954 cases – lowest since June 1, case fatality rate at 2.96%
Delhi reports 954 cases – lowest since June 1, case fatality rate at 2.96%
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
2nd Test: Stokes, Broad lead England to series-levelling win against WI
2nd Test: Stokes, Broad lead England to series-levelling win against WI
Delhi: Nurses protest against sacking on the day health minister rejoins work
Delhi: Nurses protest against sacking on the day health minister rejoins work
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In