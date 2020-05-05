Apps help maintain social distancing in Himachal

chandigarh

Updated: May 05, 2020 16:20 IST

To facilitate the people of the state during lockdown and to ensure social distancing in public, the department of Information Technology (IT) has been developing applications to provide contactless service to people and to maintain social distancing within the government offices.

State IT department director Rohan Chand said that the idea of these apps was to maintain social distancing and contactless services among the public and with government officials.

The government is using the technology platforms provided by the IT department for gathering information, monitoring and decision-making in an efficient manner.

E-PASS APPLICATION

To provide these digitised facilities to the people, the department has developed a Covid curfew e-pass application, which is available on http://covidepass.hp.gov.in portal.

Applicants desirous of entering or exit the state in their own vehicle can apply for an e-pass and those applicants who want to enter the state or exit the state and don’t have their own vehicle can register on the portal.

People can apply for curfew pass on the website and the district administration will issue the pass online after verification. This application has been beneficial in reducing physical interaction and applicants can get e-pass online through a link sent through SMS.

As many as 4,75,529 applications have been received and around 1,57,990 e-passes have been issued after scrutiny and verification, till date.

INTERSTATE MOVEMENT

In order to facilitate interstate movement of people stranded in Himachal Pradesh and vice versa, applicants can apply on http://covidepass.hp.gov.in. Covid curfew e-passes have been a boon for the large number of people stranded in different parts of the country.

To strengthen this, the state nodal officer and state joint nodal officer along with other nodal officers have been appointed to collect, collate and compile data pertaining to the requests received for interstate movement and formulation of comprehensive plan, devise protocol and facilitate movement of people.

For maintaining records of quarantined persons, a health worker has been assigned to each quarantined person. To track violation of quarantined locations by Covid-19 suspects and generate alerts in case of violations, the COVID quarantine app (http://covid19.hp.gov.in) has been developed.

CORONA MUKT HIMACHAL APP

The ‘corona mukt Himachal’ mobile app is also part of this system. The app is to be installed on the mobile phone of quarantined person. It has the facility of locking the quarantine location, so that alerts are generated in case of violations. Besides this, the training of health officials (NHM, DSOs and BMOs) was done by the IT department at district and block levels through video conferencing. The data of around 445 quarantined persons has already been entered.

PREVENTING MISINFORMATION

To provide a common place for all government orders, advisories and media bulletins to avoid any misinformation, the department has developed ‘Covid government orders’ app, which is available on http://covidorders.hp.gov.in .

The facility has been provided to secretariat and district level officers to upload Covid-19 related notifications at a single place to make them available to the citizens. More than 571 notifications are available on this portal.

LAW AND ORDER

An application has also been developed for monitoring law and order related issues across the state. The application named ‘Law and order monitoring and reporting system’ provides the facility to superintendents of police and police stations for uploading law and order related information, as desired by Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India

Each police station is required to report law and order related statuses on the portal four times a day and six hourly reports containing number of violations, arrests, vehicles seized, FIRs registered, fines imposed and law and order incidents reported, including preventive actions taken.