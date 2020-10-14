e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Aquaponics unit gets off the ground in Ludhiana vet varsity

Aquaponics unit gets off the ground in Ludhiana vet varsity

Was inaugurated by Sanjay Dhotre, Union minster of state for education, communication and electronics and IT

chandigarh Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The aquaponics unit in Ludhiana.
The aquaponics unit in Ludhiana.(HT photo)
         

Sanjay Dhotre Union minster of state for education, communication and electronics and IT, on Wednesday virtually inaugurated an ‘Aquaponics vertical farming system’ developed at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU).

The system was established by Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Mohali, under the collaborative project funded by ministry of electronics and information technology (MEITY), GOI.

Dhotre emphasised on the need to modernise food production sectors to double farmers’ income and enhance climate change resilience among the farming community.

He said that aquaponics is a promising technology for organic farming and there is a need to publicise such technologies for the wellbeing of the environment and human.

Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor of GADVASU, said that aquaponics involves synergistic combination of aquaculture and hydroponics to promote vertical farming with enhanced nutrient utilisation efficiency through recycling of water between the two components to produce fish and vegetables together.

He added that it offers potential future solution to global warming, with only 10-12% water and land requirement compared to traditional fish and vegetable farming systems, fulfilling the concept of ‘More crop per drop’.

The V-C said that the facility will help GADVASU take up required R&D for its optimised utilisation under climatic conditions of the state, especially for stakeholders with small land holdings.

In the key note address, Hemant Darbari, DG, C-DAC, said that the automated aquaponic system will serve as an excellent R&D and demonstration provision for skill development in aspiring stakeholders of the region to produce more food from less land.

Jyoti Arora, special secretary, MEITY, spoke on making the facility sustainable through innovative techniques to attract more youth into technology-driven agriculture sector.

The project in charge, Jaspal Singh, joint director, C-DAC, and his team implemented the project at GADVASU with Meera D Ansal, dean, college of fisheries and Kulbir Singh, principle olericulturist, PAU, under the leadership of JPS Gill, director research, GADVASU.

top news
Farmers’ groups walk out of govt meeting on new agricultural reforms
Farmers’ groups walk out of govt meeting on new agricultural reforms
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
First Lady Melania Trump says son Barron had Covid but is negative now
First Lady Melania Trump says son Barron had Covid but is negative now
Parliament committee to discuss crime in Delhi-NCR
Parliament committee to discuss crime in Delhi-NCR
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
10,000 ineligible names to be deleted from final NRC list in Assam
10,000 ineligible names to be deleted from final NRC list in Assam
Delhi win on a fast bowlers’ night
Delhi win on a fast bowlers’ night
Covid update: Russia’s 2nd vaccine; Mulayam Singh tests positive; immunity span
Covid update: Russia’s 2nd vaccine; Mulayam Singh tests positive; immunity span
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In