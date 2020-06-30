e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Armed assailants decamp with Rs 1.8lakh, LCD TV from school in Ludhiana

Armed assailants decamp with Rs 1.8lakh, LCD TV from school in Ludhiana

According to investigating officer Balbir Singh, the incident took place on the June 28-29 night, when four assailants entered the school by scaling the wall and held the security guard hostage

chandigarh Updated: Jun 30, 2020 21:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Four armed assailants struck at a private school in Kila Raipur and decamped with Rs 1.8lakh, a motorcycle and an LCD TV after making the security guard hostage.

The incident came to light on Monday when the Kila Raipur police registered a case and started investigation.

According to investigating officer Balbir Singh, the incident took place on the June 28-29 night, when four assailants entered the school by scaling the wall and made security guard Nachattar Singh hostage.

The security guard stated all assailants were carrying sharp- edged weapons. While one of them guarded him, the other three entered the school and took away the money, a 32-inch LCD and a motorcycle.

According to the school staff, while Rs 1.2 lakh were collected as fees from students, a sum of Rs 60,000 was kept for making identity cards of students. The assailants also took away the 32-inch LCD TV kept in the principal’s room, the staff said.

The investigating officer said the accused were caught in the CCTV camera installed in the school. He did not rule out the possibility of an insider behind the crime as assailants were aware that cash was kept in the school.

