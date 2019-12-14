e-paper
Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Armed assailants who fled with undertrial came in a stolen car in Sangrur

The car which was stolen from Moga a couple of days ago was bearing a fake registration number

chandigarh Updated: Dec 14, 2019 23:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A day after a murder undertrial at Bathinda Central Jail escaped from police custody when he was taken for hearing at the Moonak court complex, police claimed to have recovered the car used in the crime. As per the police, the car was stolen from Moga a couple of days ago and was bearing a fake registration number (PB 05 AG-6605).

Moonak deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Buta Singh said, “As per information, the men who attacked the police team at the courts complex before fleeing with undertrial Bhagwan Singh alias Gaggi, had used a stolen Maruti Brezza bearing a fake registration number in the crime. They abandoned the car near a canal in Haryana’s Tohana before fleeing.”

Some armed men had attacked a police team when they were returning from the court hearing on Friday after producing Gaggi. The accused allegedly opened fire at the police party and fled with Gaggi. A constable identified as Charanjit Singh sustained a bullet injury in the incident.

