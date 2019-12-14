Armed assailants who fled with undertrial came in a stolen car in Sangrur

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 23:34 IST

A day after a murder undertrial at Bathinda Central Jail escaped from police custody when he was taken for hearing at the Moonak court complex, police claimed to have recovered the car used in the crime. As per the police, the car was stolen from Moga a couple of days ago and was bearing a fake registration number (PB 05 AG-6605).

Moonak deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Buta Singh said, “As per information, the men who attacked the police team at the courts complex before fleeing with undertrial Bhagwan Singh alias Gaggi, had used a stolen Maruti Brezza bearing a fake registration number in the crime. They abandoned the car near a canal in Haryana’s Tohana before fleeing.”

Some armed men had attacked a police team when they were returning from the court hearing on Friday after producing Gaggi. The accused allegedly opened fire at the police party and fled with Gaggi. A constable identified as Charanjit Singh sustained a bullet injury in the incident.