ASI imposes restrictions on export of heritage furniture of Chandigarh

The city’s heritage furniture had been finding way in auction houses of various countries in the past many years and being auctioned running in crores of rupees

chandigarh Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The director (antiquity), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), has asked the commissioner of customs, All Customs Exit Channel (air and seaports), to restrict the export of heritage furniture of Chandigarh.

The letter was shared by the Archaeological Survey of India with Ajay Jagga, member, Heritage Protection Cell.

“Since the Archaeological Survey of India has refused to act in the matter on the pretext that these items are not antiques, our furniture was being smuggled regularly to other countries and where millions were earned by smugglers and auction houses,” Jagga said.

“As such, the communication of the director (antiquity), Archaeological Survey of India, has restored our hopes for complete protection of our heritage. Finally, the efforts to prohibit the smuggling of our furniture have yielded results,” he said.

The city’s heritage furniture had been finding way in auction houses of various countries in the past many years and being auctioned running in crores of rupees.

The furniture and other items like manholes were designed by Le Corbusier and Piere Jeanneret.

