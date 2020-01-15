ASI shoots at friend’s wife in Ludhiana, suspended

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 22:17 IST

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Ludhiana police shot at his friend’s wife, with whom he allegedly had illicit relations, from his service weapon on Tuesday afternoon. The accused cop, Sukhpal Singh, is posted at the Jamalpur police station. He has been booked for attempt to murder by the Division 7 police and the department has placed him under suspension.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said a special investigation team (SIT) comprising ADCP Ajinder Singh, ACP (east) Davinder Chaudhary and sub-inspector Amandeep Singh Gill has been formed to look into the matter and trace the accused. He confirmed that Sukhpal had illicit relations with the woman.

Before opening fire at Chanchal Vinocha, 45, Sukhpal had tea with her at latter’s house on Chandigarh road. The woman’s two daughters were in the adjoining room at the time of the incident.

After shooting at the woman, Sukhpal took her to Fortis Hospital in his Maruti Swift car. The daughters of the woman were so scared that they informed their father about the incident on Tuesday night. The ASI escaped from the hospital after victim’s husband Sanjay Vinocha reached there.

Victim’s daughters said they were studying in a room and their mother was having tea with Sukhpal in the verandah. After some heated arguments, the ASI allegedly opened fire twice and a bullet hit Chanchal in the stomach.

When the sisters raised an alarm, Sukhpal threatened them to remain silent. The ASI then drove Chanchal to hospital in his car.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 4) Ajinder Singh said as per information the ASI was a frequent visitor to the house of the victim. Police are investigating the case from all angles and teams are looking for him, he said.

The woman underwent a surgery and her condition was stated to be out of danger. Victim’s husband Sanjay said Sukhpal was a friend and he wanted some monetary help to buy a Toyota Fortuner SUV.

The footage of a CCTV camera installed near the house of the victim shows the accused helping the woman take the back seat of his car. Some locals are also seen helping the ASI as he drives away.

Accused offered ₹2 lakh to hospital staffer to keep mum

The accused ASI was reportedly at Fortis Hospital till 2.25am on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday as Chanchal was being treated for the bullet injury.

He requested the hospital staff not to share with anyone what conversation he had with Chanchal and allegedly offered ₹2 lakh to a staffer for the same.