Home / Chandigarh / Assembly ratifies bill to extend reservation to SCs, STs

Assembly ratifies bill to extend reservation to SCs, STs

Chief minister  Amarinder Singh said there was a strong case to extend the reservation for SCs by another 10 years to achieve the unfinished task of development of these poor and downtrodden sections of the society

chandigarh Updated: Jan 17, 2020 23:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Friday unanimously passed a motion to ratify the 126th Constitutional Amendment to extend reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SCs/STs) in Punjab for another 10 years.

Moving a motion in the House, chief minister  Amarinder Singh said the special two-day session was specially convened for the extremely important agenda of ratifying the amendments. He said there was a strong case to extend the reservation for SCs by another 10 years to achieve the unfinished task of development of these poor and downtrodden sections of the society. The 126th Amendment Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 10, 2019 and by the Rajya Sabha on December 12, 2019.

