Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / At 34.4mm, Chandigarh sees highest January rain since 2017

At 34.4mm, Chandigarh sees highest January rain since 2017

chandigarh Updated: Jan 09, 2020 01:05 IST

Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A cyclist on his way as the sun sets on the outskirts of Mohali on Wednesday.
A cyclist on his way as the sun sets on the outskirts of Mohali on Wednesday.(Gurminder Singh/HT)
         

With 34.4mm rain in the past three days, the city has recorded its highest January rainfall since 2017, officials at the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

The next highest rainfall was seen only in January 2017 at 132mm, while it was 4.4mm and 21.2mm in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

On Tuesday alone, 22.9mm rainfall was recorded, followed by 2.9mm showers on Wednesday. The week had started with 8.6mm rain on Monday.

TEMP DROPS 8 DEGREES BELOW NORMAL

Meanwhile, the rain caused the maximum temperature to drop further, decreasing from 14.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday to 12.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, eight degrees below normal.

The minimum temperature decreased marginally from 11.1 degrees to 10.7 degrees, five notches below normal.

FRESH SPELL OF RAIN POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK

According to IMD officials, the weather will clear up from Thursday onwards, with mist or shallow fog in the morning and evenings. However, a new Western Disturbance is likely on Sunday, which may bring in a fresh spell of rain.

With the clouds clearing, the minimum temperature is expected to fall further in the coming days, intensifying the cold wave in the region, the officials added.

