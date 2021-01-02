e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / At 4°C, Ludhiana colder than Shimla

At 4°C, Ludhiana colder than Shimla

The cold weather, coupled with rain, left the residents shivering throughout the day

chandigarh Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 21:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Meanwhile, low visibility due to fog also troubled commuters in the city
Meanwhile, low visibility due to fog also troubled commuters in the city(Gurpreet SIngh/HT)
         

At 4°C, Ludhiana was colder than Shimla, which recorded a minimum temperature of 5°C on Saturday, met officials revealed. The cold weather, coupled with rain, left the residents shivering throughout the day.

As per the India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, the maximum temperature recorded in Ludhiana was 15°C while 5.4mm rainfall was received till afternoon.

Meanwhile, low visibility due to fog also troubled commuters in the city. Ranjit Kaur, a resident of Model Town Extension, said, “The temperature in the city is witnessing a continuous dip which is forcing residents to sit tight in their houses. The visibility was very low on Friday night and driving was very difficult. It was a misty on Saturday as well.”

Cloudy weather to continue till Jan 5

Dr PK Sidhu, head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University, said, “Cloudy weather conditions are expected to prevail in the city till January 5 with possibility of rainfall.”

top news
Day 1 of dry run concludes as two Covid-19 vaccines await final nod
Day 1 of dry run concludes as two Covid-19 vaccines await final nod
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
Nothing can deter Indian Armed Forces, says CDS General Bipin Rawat
Nothing can deter Indian Armed Forces, says CDS General Bipin Rawat
Karnataka govt gives nod to shops, businesses to function 24x7
Karnataka govt gives nod to shops, businesses to function 24x7
‘No vaccine belongs to any political party’ says JKNC leader Omar Abdullah
‘No vaccine belongs to any political party’ says JKNC leader Omar Abdullah
Tesla 2020 deliveries beat estimates, but fall short of Elon Musk’s target
Tesla 2020 deliveries beat estimates, but fall short of Elon Musk’s target
Explained: India close to 1st Covid vaccine; what it may cost, how it’s made
Explained: India close to 1st Covid vaccine; what it may cost, how it’s made
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In