Attack on union leader: Gangster Nishan, two aides shifted out of Faridkot jail

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 22:50 IST

Two days after the attack on Kirti Kisan Union state vice-president Rajinder Singh on the premises of the Modern Jail, Faridkot, accused gangster Nishan Singh and his two aides—Pardeep Kumar and Varinder Kumar alias Dhalla—were shifted from Faridkot jail to three different prisons on Wednesday.

As per information, Nishan has been shifted to Kapurthala jail while Varinder and Pardeep were shifted to Bathinda and Gurdaspur jails, respectively.

The jail authorities have also shifted union leader Rajinder Singh to Muktsar jail after he was discharged from the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, where he was undergoing treatment after being assaulted by Nishan and other inmates at Faridkot on Wednesday.

Nishan, who is serving life sentence in the 2012 Faridkot minor’s abduction and rape case, along with other inmates, attacked Rajinder inside his barrack on Monday. Following the incident, Rajinder was rushed to hospital and police had booked 18 persons, including Nishan, for the attack.

Meanwhile, the family members of Rajinder and action committee raised concern over his security at Muktsar jail. Action committee member Gagan Sangrami said that the jail authorities must ensure safety of Rajinder as two accused of murder of two members of a Dalit family at Jawahrewala village in Muktsar, are lodged in the same jail. “Rajinder was part of the action committee, which agitated for the arrest of the accused in Jawahrewala murder case, so they might make him a target,” he added.

“We studied the situation and decided to shift Nishan, Pardeep and Varinder to different jails. Rajinder has also been shifted to Muktsar jail due to security reasons. We have informed Muktsar jail authorities to ensure Rajinder’s safety after his family raised concern,” said Faridkot jail superintendent Manjit Singh Tiwana.