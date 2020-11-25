Avon Cycles to set up new manufacturing unit in Ludhiana’s Neelon

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 22:37 IST

In view of the increased demand for bicycles post-lockdown, Avon Cycles Limited on Wednesday announced the setting up of a new plant in Neelon at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

According to company officials, this plant will manufacture aluminium and steel frames and complete bicycles.

The intention behind establishing this state-of-the-art plant is to deliver mass premium and high-end cycles, factoring in the current and the future demand across the country, they said.

‘At Avon, we believe in pedalling forward! Continuing on our journey towards delivering world-class products, we are establishing a new production plant,” said Onkar Singh Pahwa, CMD, Avon Cycles.

These parts will be manufactured using the latest machinery procured from Indian as well as international markets.

The new plant aims to stand out in terms of both quality and quantity adding over 5,000 bicycles per day to the current production of 10,000 bicycles from its existing plant located in GT Road, Ludhiana.