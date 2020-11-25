e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Avon Cycles to set up new manufacturing unit in Ludhiana’s Neelon

Avon Cycles to set up new manufacturing unit in Ludhiana’s Neelon

Is being established at a cost of Rs 100 crore

chandigarh Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 22:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

In view of the increased demand for bicycles post-lockdown, Avon Cycles Limited on Wednesday announced the setting up of a new plant in Neelon at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

According to company officials, this plant will manufacture aluminium and steel frames and complete bicycles.

The intention behind establishing this state-of-the-art plant is to deliver mass premium and high-end cycles, factoring in the current and the future demand across the country, they said.

‘At Avon, we believe in pedalling forward! Continuing on our journey towards delivering world-class products, we are establishing a new production plant,” said Onkar Singh Pahwa, CMD, Avon Cycles.

These parts will be manufactured using the latest machinery procured from Indian as well as international markets.

The new plant aims to stand out in terms of both quality and quantity adding over 5,000 bicycles per day to the current production of 10,000 bicycles from its existing plant located in GT Road, Ludhiana.

top news
Diego Maradona, soccer icon who led Argentina to glory, dies at 60
Diego Maradona, soccer icon who led Argentina to glory, dies at 60
Cyclone Nivar’s landfall begins, rains pound Tamil Nadu coast
Cyclone Nivar’s landfall begins, rains pound Tamil Nadu coast
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
MHA issues new Covid guidelines: What is permitted and what is not?
MHA issues new Covid guidelines: What is permitted and what is not?
India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel
India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel
Brazil’s Pelé mourns passing of Argentine soccer great Maradona
Brazil’s Pelé mourns passing of Argentine soccer great Maradona
Xi Jinping finally congratulates Joe Biden for winning US election
Xi Jinping finally congratulates Joe Biden for winning US election
Watch: Coast Guard ship on alert as Cyclone Nivar approaches; NDRF DG briefs
Watch: Coast Guard ship on alert as Cyclone Nivar approaches; NDRF DG briefs
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In