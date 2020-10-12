e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Badnore to inaugurate MC’s petrol pump on October 15

Badnore to inaugurate MC’s petrol pump on October 15

The financially struggling MC is hoping that the petrol pump will help it earn the much-required additional revenue

chandigarh Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore will inaugurate one of the two planned petrol pumps of the municipal corporation on October 15. The MC has two petrol pump sites in Sector 51-A and Industrial Area, phase 2.The second will be made operational by October-end.

“Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore will inaugurate the Sector 51 petrol pump on October 15. The second petrol pump will also be made operational by month-end,” said MC commissioner KK Yadav.

The financially struggling MC is hoping that the petrol pump will help it earn the much-required additional revenue.

“After deducting all running expenses, we expect to earn a profit of Rs 3 crore annually from these two petrol pumps,” said Yadav.

The MC had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in September for opening retail petrol outlets, which will be operated by the civic body. The UT administration had allotted plot number 4 on Vikas Marg in Sector 51-A to the civic body for opening and running the petrol pump.

The UT had invited expression of interest from government oil companies for the same, following which the IOC was selected to ink the deal with MC.

top news
The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
RCB vs KKR , IPL 2020: RCB defeat KKR by 82 runs
RCB vs KKR , IPL 2020: RCB defeat KKR by 82 runs
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In