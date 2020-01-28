Bajwa urges Punjab CM to stall plan to build road through Baring College playground, alleges conspiracy

chandigarh

Congress Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday urged chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to stall the plan of building a road that cuts through the playground of Baring Union Christian College, a minority institution in Batala, and alleged a conspiracy to malign the Congress government in the state.

“On January 16, local revenue authorities and PWD (B&R) officers barged into the college campus without notice to the management to demarcate the road, creating a tense atmosphere and fear among students and the college management. When they complained, the officials used objectionable language and resorted to intimidating behaviour. It is reprehensible to treat such a reputed minority institution in this manner, maligning the name of the Congress government,” Bajwa wrote.

He said the road was a misconceived project. “It will lead to nowhere but will ruin the playground being used both by students and people. Some people in our state, intentionally and with ulterior motive, are trying to target minority institutions by damaging their property. Someone highly placed in political echelons wants to malign the Congress government in Punjab. The role of such elements needs to be probed and their designs nipped in the bud,” Bajwa added.

He invoked the recent resolution passed in the Vidhan Sabha against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said his request was in consonance with the Congress stand against a divisive legislation meant to target minorities.