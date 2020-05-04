Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana asks HC to resume court work

chandigarh

Updated: May 04, 2020 20:38 IST

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) wrote to the high court (HC) and demanded that restrictive work in trial courts of both the states and Chandigarh and also HC be resumed.

BCPH is an apex body of lawyers in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh with nearly one lakh members. BCPH said that the high court should reconsider its decision of allowing hearing only through video conferencing while not allowing entry of advocates and clerks in the high court and other courts.

The body said that the move was taken without considering the decision of the Centre and the UT administration on extension of lockdown, whereby, the government offices were allowed to function, markets were opened and even private offices were allowed to open with only certain restrictions.

The Bar Council said, “More than 70% lawyers in districts and in the tricity live on rent and have no source of income other than the fee received from the clients.”

It further said that not allowing hearing in extreme urgent cases will amount to denial of justice while adding that all advocates are not equipped with appearing through video conferencing.

BCPH said that a committee, presided over by one of its member Lekh Raj Sharma, has also recommended that the functioning of courts with the minimum footfall be resumed. The committee had earlier requested that a limited number of advocates be allowed to appear in courts, while Bar rooms and canteens can be kept closed, added BCPH.

Meanwhile, BCPH chairman Karanjit Singh said, “Around 1,800 lawyers are being given a financial aid of ₹ 5,000/- each. These have been selected from 3,400 applications invited by BCPH last month.” “The money was collected from lawyers and BCPH members through donations, he added.