Barinder Dhillon is Punjab youth Cong chief

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 00:35 IST

Chandigarh

Barinder Singh Dhillon was elected as president of the Punjab Youth Congress on Saturday.

The process to elect the state Youth Congress chief that began with membership campaign last year concluded on Saturday with the elections of office- bearers.

Besides Dhillon, four vice-presidents, including Jaswinder Singh Jassi, Bunny, Gurjot Dhindsa and Daman Thind Bajwa, have also been elected. Other office-bearers include eleven general secretaries and 28 secretaries.

Talking to media after the election results were out, Dhillon said 60,000 votes were polled in the election of which 29,000 were polled in his favour. He said that runners-up Jaswinder Jassi polled 8,000 votes.

Other candidates who were in fray for the post included Parvinder Lapran, Iqbal Singh Grewal both from Ludhiana, Daman Bajwa from Sangrur, Dhanwant Singh Jimmy from Patiala, Jaswinder Jassi from Moga and Vaneshwar Khera of Patiala.

.