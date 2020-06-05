Bathinda hospital raided for allegedly carrying out sex determination tests

chandigarh

A private hospital in Bathinda was raided on Friday for allegedly carrying out gender determination tests.

Acting on a tip-off, health officials from Sirsa along with local police raided Indrani Hospital, a multispecialty hospital, located on Bathinda’s Namdev Road.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh said,” Bajranj Singh, a registered medical practitioner, has been named as the main accused.”

An official, on condition of anonymity, said three accused had been detained.

Civil Surgeon and member of the raiding team Dr Rajesh Chaudhary said, “A decoy patient paid Rs 42,000 on the demand of the accused to reveal the foetus’ gender. An ultrasound machine at Indrani Hospital was used for the same.”

At least three people, including the hospital’s security guard, are suspected to be involved. CCTV footage obtained from the hospital also shows the accused and decoy patient entering the ultrasound room for medical examination,” he said.

OWNER DENIES INVOLVEMENT

Dr Atin Gupta, owner of Indrani Hospital, denied his involvement in the crime. He alleged that the accused had forcibly entered the ultrasound room.