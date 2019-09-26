e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 26, 2019

BCM Arya School pupils take part in cultural show in Ludhiana

As many as 400 students performed at ‘Exuberance- the joy of rhythm and expression’ on Wednesday. Dr Priyanka Arora, associate professor at DMCH, Ludhiana, was the chief guest.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Students presented various cultural dances.
Students presented various cultural dances.(HT Photo)
         

BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School organised a three-day cultural extravaganza for the Kindergarten students.

As many as 400 students performed at ‘Exuberance- the joy of rhythm and expression’ on Wednesday. Dr Priyanka Arora, associate professor at DMCH, Ludhiana, was the chief guest.

The programme commenced with the ceremonious lamp lighting followed by a prayer. They presented a dance drama on the saga of snow white. The students presented a play called reminiscence of school. Students presented various cultural dances.

A modelling event-La fashionista was also conducted. Students walked the ramp in colourful dresses. Children also danced on Bollywood numbers.

The chief guest appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers. Principal Paramjit Kaur shared the school’s annual report. She said curiosity was the most enduring gift a child was endowed with. She said parents must value and reward the curiosity in their child.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 17:16 IST

tags
trending topics
OnePlus 7T Live UpdatesPM ModiOnePlus 7TMehul ChoksiDonald TrumpPriyanka ChopraChinmayanandAmy JacksonHousefull 4Marjaavaan TrailerBole Chudiyan TeaserKarisma KapoorHafiz SaeedIPL 2020 auctioniPhone 11
Top News
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News
don't miss