BCM Arya School pupils take part in cultural show in Ludhiana

BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School organised a three-day cultural extravaganza for the Kindergarten students.

As many as 400 students performed at ‘Exuberance- the joy of rhythm and expression’ on Wednesday. Dr Priyanka Arora, associate professor at DMCH, Ludhiana, was the chief guest.

The programme commenced with the ceremonious lamp lighting followed by a prayer. They presented a dance drama on the saga of snow white. The students presented a play called reminiscence of school. Students presented various cultural dances.

A modelling event-La fashionista was also conducted. Students walked the ramp in colourful dresses. Children also danced on Bollywood numbers.

The chief guest appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers. Principal Paramjit Kaur shared the school’s annual report. She said curiosity was the most enduring gift a child was endowed with. She said parents must value and reward the curiosity in their child.

